Angels Rumors: Halos Linked to Three Free-Agent Left-Handed Relievers

The Angels are still looking to upgrade their bullpen ahead of next season. They've already added RHP Carlos Estevez, but there is still room to improve a bullpen that wasn't very good last season.

There are still some pretty decent relievers on the market, especially ones who throw with their left hand. Between Matt Moore, Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, there are three solid relievers, who for some reason are yet to be signed. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote about the "curiosity" of those three players remaining on the free agent market, and linked them to a few teams, including the Angels.

"Another curiosity in the free-agent market is the continuing availability of three accomplished left-handed relievers — Zack Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore," Rosenthal wrote. "According to sources with knowledge of the market but unauthorized to speak publicly, the teams with varying interest in left-handed relievers and varying amounts to spend include the Rangers, Angels and Astros in the AL West; Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays in the AL East; and Brewers, Cardinals and Cubs in the NL Central."

Let's start with Britton, who the Angels have already been linked to earlier this offseason. The 35-year-old was one of the premier closers in baseball a few years ago, but is far from being that same pitcher. Last year, he came back from Tommy John surgery, but didn't look all that good. However, now well removed from the surgery, there is a chance he can get back to playing at a higher level — maybe not the two-time All-Star level, but still, as a serviceable reliever with tons of experience as a closer.

As of now, the Angels don't have a true plan at closer, and Britton, with his 154 career saves, would provide some experience there.

Next there's Chafin, who had a very solid season last year with the Detroit Tigers. In 64 games, Chafin had a 2.83 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. And in 28 appearances with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, he had an even better 1.53 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. In his career, the 32-year-old LHP has a 3.23 ERA in 476 appearances, with 11 saves.

Finally there's Moore, who had a breakout season in the AL West with the Texas Rangers last year. He excelled in his role as a full-time reliever, sporting an impressive 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances (74 innings pitched). Moore, 33, will look to continue to excel as a reliever, and could really help the Angels' bullpen.

All three of these guys would make sense for the Angels, and seemingly aren't getting what they think they're worth on the open market. So the longer it takes for them to sign, the better deal the Angels could get.