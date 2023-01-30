Angels News: Mike Trout Praises GM Perry Minasian for Offseason Moves

Angels general manager Perry Minasian has received criticism over the last few years he's been with the Halos. He hasn't done a good job of building a winning roster around two of baseball's best players, and fans have become increasingly fed up.

However, this offseason, things feel different. Minasian has done an impressive job of filling out the roster, and doing so at a pretty low price. Minasian hasn't had to spend more than $100 million, but has still filled pretty much every hole on the Halos' roster.

Many people around the game of baseball have taken note of Minasian's work, and praised him for this well-spent offseason. His own superstar, Mike Trout, feels the same way.

"I think Perry’s done a great job bringing in some pieces that we were missing last year," Trout said last week at his World Baseball Classic presser.

Then, when he joined MLB Network's High Heat, he went into more detail about what he's liked, and what needs to happen for the Angels to compete next season.

"I think Perry did a great job this offseason bringing new guys in that — holes that we needed to be filled. But it all comes down to just staying healthy, with myself included, Anthony playing third base. But I think the depth that Perry brought in can, if something does down the road happen, I think it fills that little gap. But like you said, bringing in Renfroe and Drury and Urshela, it’s going to be fun."

Filling the gaps and raising the floor is exactly what Minasian wanted to do this offseason — and he did a great job of accomplishing it. The Angels have been ill-prepared to fill in the depth in the event of an injury, but this year, they should be ready for just about anything.

The Halos haven't made the postseason since 2014, but this year feels like their best shot to get back.