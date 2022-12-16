Angels News: Phil Nevin is Excited for his Guys Playing in World Baseball Classic

The Angels have a ton of players participating in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The WBC, which will take place from March 8 to March 21, allows players to represent their countries on the national stage.

The Angels have more than 10 guys playing, and multiple coaches representing their countries. Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Patrick Sandoval are among the Halos who will be participating in the games. And Angels manager Phil Nevin is very glad his guys are getting this opportunity to play.

"I got a lot of guys going out and playing and I couldn’t be more happy for them," Nevin said. "I’m not worried about a thing. Mike’s going out. Shohei’s playing. We have a ton of guys going out and playing, and I couldn’t be happier for them."

A big reason that Nevin is encouraging his guys to play? He represented the USA in the 1992 Olympic Games. He said there’s truly nothing like being able to play for your country.

"One of the biggest thrills of my life was playing in the Olympics in 1992," Nevin said. "Wearing your country’s emblem across your chest and hearing the National Anthem on foreign soil. It’s an unbelievable experience. I know all the games will be played out here, but the fact that you’re wearing your uniform, they’re going to be playing meaningful games in the middle of March in front of 40, 50, 60 thousand people, no way would I say 'eh, I’m not sure I want these guys to go.' This is an experience they’ll never be able to get back. I’m excited for them and to go out and have a blast."

It has to be nice for the Angels players hearing their manager be so supportive of them. That has to make them even more excited to come back after the games and compete in the tough AL West.

As for the games, Angel fans will have a lot of teams to root for in the WBC. Hopefully all the Angels have a great experience, and at least one of them comes home victorious. They’ll enter the 2023 MLB season with major bragging rights in the clubhouse.