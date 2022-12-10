It was a busy Winter Meetings in San Diego this year. Tons of deals got done, and everyone got a true taste of normalcy with the first in-person meetings since 2019.

The Angels were a hot topic of conversation, as they've been very busy this offseason and have two of the best players in baseball history with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. In every Angel-related interview, however, one of the main topics became Ohtani.

Angels GM Perry Minasian joined the guys on MLB Network to talk about his offseason. They asked him about Ohtani, and if he indeed would remain with the Angels this offseason. He didn't miss a beat.

"Shohei’s not going anywhere," Minasian said. "My kids would never talk to me again. So he’s not going anywhere. He’s going to be an Angel. And hopefully, not just this year but going forward."

It's nice to hear him double down on the fact that his two-way superstar isn't going anywhere. But he took it even further. Minasian, who usually keeps his cards close to his chest, said he wants to sign him long-term. It's the second time he's made a public statement on signing Ohtani long-term, which is very unlike him.

It proves just how important it is to Minasian to keep Ohtani on the team, as he's truly a once-in-a-generation type player. Minasian will do whatever it takes to convince Ohtani to stay, and hopefully for Angels fans, he will be successful.

The best thing the Angels could do to convince Ohtani to stay is win. Minasian is getting the right guys to make that happen. It'll be up to the players to come through.