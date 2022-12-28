The Angels remain keen on finding a sixth starting pitcher this offseason. While the market has dried out a bit, there are still plenty of good options who could provide some additional depth in the Angels' rotation. One of those options, however, just found a new home, as Robert Murray reported that RHP Nathan Eovaldi reached an agreement with the Texas Rangers.



The Angels have been linked to Eovaldi all offseason long. Most recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels were interested in two free agent pitchers and the two best remaining starters on the market in Eovaldi and Corey Kluber.

Eovaldi was an All-Star in 2021, and has been on the Angels' radar for a while. In 20 starts last year, he went 6-6 with a 3.87 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. The 32-year-old proved he can still pitch at a high level, and earned himself a two-year, $34 million deal with Texas.

So that leaves Kluber. The 36-year-old is still a free agent and has had a much better career than Eovaldi, but is much further removed from his peak. Kluber made three straight All-Star teams from 2016-2018, and won two Cy Young Awards in 2014 and 2017. Last year, he had a 4.34 ERA in 164 innings, but his ability to throw a lot of innings could be a big help in the Angels' six-man rotation.

The Angels may have to go over the luxury tax to fill all their remaining needs, but they've confirmed they'll do that in order to compete. With Eovaldi now off the board, the Angels may have to go big on luring Kluber to Los Angeles.