Former Angels Manager Finishes as Runner-Up for Houston Astros GM Job

The Houston Astros were in the market for a new general manager this offseason. It seemed to be coming down to a few candidates — one of them being former Angels manager and longtime MLB catcher Brad Ausmus. However, the Astros ended up hiring Dana Brown, a longtime scouting executive, who becomes just the second Black executive in charge of baseball operations.

Ausmus was one of the finalists, and USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that he finished as the runner-up for the job.

Ausmus played 10 years in Houston as the Astros catcher, and is very familiar with the AL West. I'm sure their fans would have been happy to have him, but they'll also be thrilled with Brown — the Astros couldn't go wrong either way.

As for Ausmus, he most recently spent the 2022 season as the bench coach of the Oakland Athletics. It'll be interesting to see if he stays with their organization this year, or moves onto another team.

