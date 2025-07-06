Astros Biggest Surprise Has Been Sudden Emergence of Young Rookie Superstar
The Houston Astros have seized control of the American League West and look like one of the best teams in baseball over the last month or so.
While familiar and new faces have combined to step up in order to allow this team to be playing its best baseball coming off what was an ugly stretch to start the year, one player is starting to stand out among the rest of his teammates.
When the Astros promoted Cam Smith to the big leagues at the start of the season following his incredible spring training, many questioned whether or not the move was too early.
After all, the 2024 first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs had not even had a full year of minor league baseball under his belt, playing 32 games last season and a getting just five at the Double-A level.
If there was ever an aggressive promotion, allowing Smith to break camp with the team was it.
When he struggled in the early portion of the season, the fear was that the naysayers may have been correct in saying he was promoted too soon and that Smith should be optioned down to develop more.
Instead of listening to the criticism, though, Houston allowed the 22-year-old to work through it, and the pay off is starting to be enormous.
Smith has raised his slash line on the season to an incredible mark of .292/.357/.443 with seven home runs and a staggering 39 RBI through 75 games. He has looked like a legitimate All-Star as of late after putting together a massive June where he had four home runs and 16 RBI with a batting average over .300.
The Astros knew Smith is incredibly talented and believed he was capable of helping them this year, and that's why he was given the chance to prove it.
Even the biggest believers in the building for Houston might not have expected him to be this good this quickly as he racks up RBI like he's still playing in High-A.
The young rookie is only getting better and better with each passing month, and the sky may be the limit for just how spectacular he can be in the long run.
For this year, though, the Astros have themselves an exciting young stud who has helped them win games and will continue to do so as he gets better.
