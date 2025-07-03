Astros Duo Receiving Warranted American League MVP Consideration
The Houston Astros have surpassed most expectations thus far in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Despite another slow start, they find themselves atop the American League West with a 51-34 record entering play on July 2. They are seven games clear of the Seattle Mariners, solidifying their standing as a legitimate playoff threat with each passing day.
It has been an impressive feat to dominate in the fashion they have given some of the obstacles the team has had to overcome.
More News: Five Houston Astros Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
Injuries have been a huge problem for the Astros, with several key contributors sidelined, including star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who has suffered a setback in his rehab for a hand injury.
Another major blow was dealt to the team with shortstop Jeremy Pena hitting the injured list with a fractured rib.
His loss may be too much to overcome since he was playing at an MVP level.
As shared by Manny Randhawa of MLB.com, Pena was one of several players to receive votes for the American League MVP voting poll that was held.
More News: Astros Former MVP Has Contract Starting To Look Worse and Worse
He just missed out on the top five and was worthy of such consideration with some stellar production on the field.
Pena is having a career year with a .322/.378/.489 slash line, producing an OPS+ of 143 and bWAR of 4.5. He has hit 11 home runs, 18 doubles and one triple while driving in 40 runs to go along with 15 stolen bases.
Replacing that production atop the lineup is going to be incredibly difficult for a team that was already struggling to consistently score runs at points.
More News: Astros Could Be Ideal Fit For Orioles Star Amid Report of Trade Deadline Interest
His loss is a major one, but the team can at least rest a little easier knowing they have another MVP candidate on the roster; starting pitcher Hunter Brown.
He also received votes in the poll over at MLB.com, one of three pitchers to be mentioned in the piece. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is No. 5 and Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox also landed in the others receiving votes section.
Brown has carried over the production he finished the 2024 campaign with right into 2025.
More News: Two Intriguing Astros Prospects Named to 2025 AL All-Star Futures Game Roster
He currently leads the MLB in ERA (1.74), ERA+ (232) and H/9 (5.4). His 3.9 bWAR is the highest amongst pitchers in the AL as well.
With 118 strikeouts through 98 innings, Brown is going to be right in the mix to not only be the starting pitcher in the 2025 All-Star Game for the AL squad, but a contender for the AL Cy Young Award also.
His production has been remarkable, giving the team another ace to build their staff around for years to come.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.