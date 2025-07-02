Astros Move Yordan Alvarez To 60-Day Injured List
The Houston Astros were left reeling by the latest update regarding Yordan Alvarez.
After it appeared like the star slugger was set to join the team for their trip to face the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, he suffered a setback down in Florida while trying to further progress in his rehab.
That caused Alvarez to be shut down, and he'll see a hand specialist to determine exactly what is going on.
More News: Astros Superstar Yordan Alvarez Suffers Injury Setback, Gets Shut Down
Now, on the heels of that news, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the Astros have transferred Alvarez to the 60-day injured list.
This came in addition to Houston placing Luis Guillorme on the IL with a hamstring strain and calling up Zack Short from Triple-A Sugar Land as the corresponding move.
Rome notes in his report that fans shouldn't freak out about the 60-day designation being given to Alvarez since this is just a procedural move that further clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Since the star slugger has been on the shelf since May 5 with his stint being backdated to May 3, he is eligible to return whenever he's healthy even after getting transferred to the 60-day injured list.
More News: What Latest Devastating Yordan Alvarez Injury Update Could Mean for Astros
However, while the actual move of giving him the 60-day designation might just be a procedural one, this also indicates Alvarez is going to be out longer than they had hoped.
Maybe the specialist who looks at Alvarez's hand discovers that there is nothing structurally wrong outside of the fracture he's currently recovering from, and just a bit more rest and recovery will have him back on the field at some point this season.
More News: Astros Former MVP Has Contract Starting To Look Worse and Worse
That would be the best-case scenario for the Astros.
But until there is a positive update, there should be some nervousness surrounding the situation regarding Houston's superstar.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.