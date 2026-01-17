Former Astros Star Reliever Announces Retirement From Major League Baseball

The Houston Astros have a longstanding history with some of the most prominent stars in Major League Baseball.

This has been an offseason filled with moves, decisions and adjustments for many franchises across the nation, and this stands true for the Astros. However, their latest news doesn't involve a free agent signing or a staffing change.

According to recent reports, one of Houston's former stars is ending his time in professional baseball, as announced earlier today.

Ryan Pressly Announces Retirement

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As overall pick No. 354 in the 11th round of the 2007 MLB draft, the potential of right-hander Ryan Pressly wasn't quite clear. He made his debut on April 4, 2013 with the Minnesota Twins, where he remained for six years.

However, once 2018 rolled around, Pressly found himself being shipped out to the Astros in exchange for Jorge Alcala and Gilberto Celestino. His first year in Houston was in 2018, marking the start of a seven-year stint with the ball club.

During that period, Pressly logged a 2.81 ERA overall, along with a 1.027 WHIP through 342 games. He played in the Lone Star State until Jan. 28, 2025, when the Astros traded him to the Chicago Cubs for Juan Bello. After one year with the Cubs — and a short return to Houston last season — Pressly has now announced his retirement from the Major Leagues.

As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), Pressly stated, "After spending the last 19 years in professional baseball, I've made the decision to hang up my cleats and step away from the mound. It's bittersweet, but what a ride it's been."

Ryan Pressly announces his retirement pic.twitter.com/RtpjWe1uIn — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 17, 2026

Ending his heartfelt message, Pressly wrote, "The friendships — from bullpen brothers to vets who mentored me along the way — those bonds last a lifetime. I'll miss the banter in the 'pen, the inside jokes that kept us loose on those high-leverage nights. But I'm fired up for this next chapter with my family, and chasing whatever adventure comes next."

Although watching Pressly sign out of the Major Leagues is disheartening, he is ending his career with a positive reputation that will stay with him. He left his mark on baseball, and now is the time for him to enjoy his personal life out of the spotlight.

Pressly's presence will undoubtedly be missed on the mound in years to come, but the impact he's had on each ball club he's played with will remain deeply ingrained in team culture.

