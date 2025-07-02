Inside the Astros

Astros Had Best June Record in Franchise History

The Houston Astros are on a roll as the MLB approaches the All-Star break.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchica (12) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park
Jun 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchica (12) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The last 30 days have been incredible for the Houston Astros.

They didn’t lose a single series (one tie with the Athletics) and are running away in the American League West with a seven-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. 

The Astros went 19-7 in the month of June, something that Michael Schwab reported was the franchise's best-ever record in June. He also stated that this is their top-five best month ever with a .731 winning percentage. 

In June, they not only didn’t lose a series, but swept two teams: the Cleveland Guardians and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Guardians sit second in the AL Central while the Phillies are leading the National League West and are one of the five teams who have reached 50 wins on the season. 

Houston didn't just have the most wins during June, but they are also leading the Majors in total wins against teams who are over .500 with a 29-21 record thus far. 

There are only five other teams in the MLB that have winning records against teams above .500; the Detroit Tigers (22-18), New York Yankees (24-22), Tampa Bay Rays (25-16), Los Angeles Dodgers (24-22) and New York Mets (23-18).

The Astros' pitching staff has been top tier during this stretch.

They led the league in strikeouts (273) and saves (11) while also finishing top-five in multiple others. 

Just two AL teams have a lower ERA this year, and they’re fifth overall with 3.49. They’re second-lowest in opponents batting average with .221 and have the most strikeouts (833).

Houston is no joke.

Their biggest weakness is how they perform away from home, but they’re creeping up to .500 at 19-20. They’ve proven to be nearly unstoppable at home with a record of 32-14, and starting to look like the dominant force they have been for years.

