Astros Collapse Continues as They Fall out of AL Wild Card Berth
The swoon continued for the Houston Astros on Tuesday, and it may cost them their eight-year postseason streak.
Houston is ending the season on the west coast, starting with a three-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento. Facing two teams with losing records down the stretch is an inviting scenario for a team trying to make the playoffs. The Athletics proved less than hospitable.
The Astros (84-73) lost to the Athletics, 5-1, and that deeply impacted their pursuit of a playoff berth. They fell one game out of the final wild card berth. With five games remaining the Astros are on the outside looking in and have problematic tiebreakers with the two teams they’re most likely to end up tied with in the AL wild card playoffs.
Houston’s Playoff Math
The New York Yankees clinched a playoff berth and have nearly locked down the top wild card berth, though they’re still chasing the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East and are only one game back in the race after winning on Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox are one game ahead of the field for the second wild card berth.
The race for the final wild card berth is the most dramatic in baseball. Going into Tuesday’s action, the Detroit Tigers had a one-game lead on the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central race. The Guardians held the final wild card berth, tied with Houston, and Cleveland had the tiebreaker over the Astros due to their head-to-head record.
The Guardians defeated the Tigers to tie the division race. Cleveland picked put a valuable tiebreaker over Detroit and would get the AL Central playoff berth if the season ended today. The Tigers, who led the division practically the entire season, moved into the final wild card berth. That didn’t help Houston because Detroit holds a tiebreaker due to head-to-head record.
The Astros’ streak of eight straight playoff berths is in serious jeopardy. That goes back to 2017 when the Astros won the World Series for the first time. During the streak, Houston has won seven division titles, including the last four, along with four American League pennants and two World Series crowns. The division streak basically ended after Houston’s disastrous sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, which ended on Sunday.
Houston doesn’t need a magic number. It just needs help.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
AL West Race (after Sept. 23)
Seattle Mariners: 88-69 (lead division; magic number to clinch is 2)
Houston Astros: 84-73 (4.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (5 games): Sept. 24-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (5 games): Sept. 24-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 23)
New York Yankees: 89-68 (4.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 86-71 (1.0 games ahead)
Detroit Tigers: 85-72 (final wild card berth, has tiebreaker over Houston)
Houston Astros: 84-73 (1.0 game out of final wild card berth)