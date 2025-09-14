Astros Unable to Shake Mariners, Rangers After Second Straight Win
The Houston Astros aren’t giving up the ship even after losing their American League West lead earlier this week.
For the second straight game, the Astros beat the Atlanta Braves, 6-2, on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta. After thriving in a bullpen game, the Astros had their right-handed ace, Hunter Brown (12-7) on the hill and he locked things down. First baseman Christian Walker continued his late season surge with his 23rd home run of the season, driving in two runs. Jeremy Pena also drove in two runs.
It was a welcome development for Houston, as it allowed them to cut their magic number to win the AL West to 14. The question was whether the Astros would get any more help?
AL West Playoff Race
The Astros entered Saturday tied with the Seattle Mariners for the lead in the AL West and for the final AL wild card berth. The Texas Rangers were two games behind in both races.
Texas played the New York Mets in Queens and won, 3-2, extending its winning streak to six games. The Rangers have won 15 of their last 20 games and they kept pace with the Astros.
The Mariners were in Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle knew Houston won its game by first pitch, so the Mariners needed a win to keep pace. Seattle did just that, winning 5-3.
Next week is pivotal for Houston. The Astros host the Rangers in a three-game series starting on Monday, followed by a three-game set with Seattle next weekend. The AL race will likely be decided by next Sunday.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 14
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 13
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 13)
Houston Astros: 81-68 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 81-68 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 79-70 (2.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (13 games): Sept. 14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (13 games): Sept. 14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 13)
New York Yankees: 83-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-68 (tied)
Houston Astros: 81-68 (tied)
Seattle Mariners: 81-68 (tied)
Texas Rangers: 79-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)