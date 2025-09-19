Astros Set up For Potentially Decisive AL West Showdown with Mariners
The Houston Astros basically kicked the Texas Rangers out of the American League playoff race with a decisive sweep that ended on Wednesday at Daikin Park. Now the real fun begins.
The Astros (84-69) host the Seattle Mariners (84-69) in a three-game series that starts on Friday at Daikin Park. The Mariners won their finale with Kansas City on Thursday, bringing the pair into a dead heat with nine games remaining. One team will win this series and have at least a one-game lead when it ends on Sunday.
The pitching probables are set. Friday’s game features Houston’s Hunter Brown (12-7, 2.77) against Seattle’s Bryan Woo (14-7, 3.02) at 7:10 p.m. central. Saturday’s game, set for 6:10 p.m., features Houston’s Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.59) against Seattle’s George Kirby (9-7, 4.46). Sunday’s game, set for 6:10 p.m., features Houston’s Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04) against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53). Both teams have the right pitchers going this weekend.
Astros Magic Numbers
Houston and Seattle are not only tied for the lead in the AL West, but they’re tied for the second wild card berth in the AL. One will win the division, barring some immense collapse. The other will most likely claim a wild card berth.
So, Houston doesn’t have a magic number. It has magic numbers. For instance, the Astros have a magic number of 10 to win the division. That’s a combination of Houston wins and Seattle losses. So, if Houston wins all three games, that magic number drops to four.
Houston’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth is eight. That’s a combination of Astros wins and Cleveland Guardians losses. The Guardians are on their own run right now, having cut Detroit’s lead to 3.5 games in the AL Central after Thursday’s action.
There is much to be decided this weekend, but both teams have six games remaining. Barring a sweep, the race should go down to the wire.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West: 10
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 9
AL West Race (after Sept. 18)
Houston Astros: 84-69 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 84-69 (lead division)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 18)
New York Yankees: 86-67 (3.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (1.0 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (1.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 83-70 (final wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 81-71 (1.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (4.0 games behind final berth)