Houston Astros Should Watch Trade Status of New Chicago White Sox Starter
Aaron Civale is a Chicago White Sox starting pitcher — for now.
The 30-year-old right-hander joined the White Sox this week after he was traded to them by the Milwaukee Brewers. This came after he asked for a trade when was moved to the bullpen as Milwaukee made way for the Major League debut of its top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski.
Civale had never pitched out of the bullpen in his MLB career, and he had no desire to do so. The Brewers got first baseman Andrew Vaughn and cash.
Before his first start with the White Sox on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, Civale was 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in six starts. He missed more than a month with a strained left hamstring.
It’s a nice get for the White Sox, who are among the worst teams in baseball and need all the help they can get.
But Civale may not be with the White Sox long.
Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, even though the White Sox were thrilled to get a starter with Civale’s talent for one prospect, he may have more value to them as a trade piece.
“They [White Sox] plan to trade him at the July 31 deadline, believing they could get at least a couple of mid-tier prospects in return,” Nightengale wrote.
His career numbers before joining the White Sox were 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA in 122 career starts. He had 596 strikeouts and 177 walks in 658.1 innings. He’s never made an All-Star team, but he is a quality arm for rotation depth.
Civale was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Guardians in the 2016 MLB draft and broke in with them in 2019. The right-hander was with the Guardians until 2023, when he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays at that year’s trade deadline for infield prospect Kyle Manzardo. He helped the Rays make a push for the playoffs.
At the 2024 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Brewers for Gregory Barrios.
The Astros are in need of stop-gap starting pitching. Six starters are on the 60-day injured list — Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and J.P. France. Arrighetti is the only one expected back soon.
Blanco and Wesneski are done after Tommy John surgery. Garcia and Javier are working their way back from that procedure. France is working back from shoulder surgery. All three could be back sometime this season, but there are no guarantees.
Civale would give the Astros a veteran arm on an expiring contract. If the White Sox are only looking for a couple of mid-level prospects, the Astros likely have those to spare.
It’s a potential deal to watch as the trade deadline nears.
