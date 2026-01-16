Why Hector Herrera Rejoined Houston Dynamo After Ugly Exit

Héctor Herrera left the Houston Dynamo in less-than-ideal fashion after spitting in the direction of a referee in a 2024 MLS Cup playoff match against Seattle Sounders FC. After a year away, he’s back on the roster, having signed a one-year deal through the 2026 season.

Now 35 years old, the Mexico international never wanted to leave the club. His option wasn’t picked up in 2024 following the spitting incident, leading him to return to his native country to play with Liga MX side Deporivo Toluca in 2025.

“I think the last image people have of me obviously wasn’t a good one,” Herrera told The Houston Chronicle. “It’s not an example I want to set for young people, for my son or for anyone else.

“The people who know me know that wasn’t really me, that it was a moment of emotional breakdown, and obviously, I want to change that image. But above all, I want to improve the club’s image, to put it back at the top, to make it a competitive and winning team.”

Héctor Herrera won the 2023 U.S. Open Cup with Houston. | Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Herrera’s return to Houston after 14 months came as a surprise to many, given his exit and lack of availability in 2024, where he played just 24 of Houston’s 36 contests across the MLS regular season and MLS Cup playoffs.

Yet, with his son in the Dynamo Academy and his family still in the area, he and the club agreed to a one-year deal, bringing him back at a lower fee, leaving Houston with Designated Player flexibility.

“It is an honor to welcome Héctor back home to Houston,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said of Herrera, who lifted Clausura and Apertura 2025 titles with Toluca, while only appearing in 34 matches.

“While his role will evolve, we know Héctor’s leadership and winning mentality will elevate the standards of our club. He returns with a deep connection to the city and a clear understanding of what it takes to bring trophies back to Houston.”

Herrera’s Suspension Won’t Apply

Héctor Herrera (right) was suspended for three games after spitting in the direction of a referee, but won't serve those games to start the MLS season. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Herrera picked up a three-game suspension for the spitting incident, but won’t have to serve it with Houston. According to the club, he served the suspension in Liga MX matches, despite the incident occurring in MLS.

With Herrera joining on a lower fee, the Dynamo were able to bolster their roster further, as they near a DP deal with former LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz for a three-year term, bringing the Polish midfielder back to MLS after spending a season with Liga MX side Cruz Azul. At the same time, they signed former Santos FC midfielder Guilherme through 2027–28, who will also occupy a DP slot.

“My children live here and are happy in this city. The story between me and the club did not end in the best way or the way I wanted. This was one of the reasons that motivated me to come back, to close this chapter properly and help the team win trophies," Herrera added.

After missing the 2025 postseason, Houston will look to build on their success in 2026, with their season opener set for Feb. 21 against Chicago Fire FC.

