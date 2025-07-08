Astros Legendary Superstar Heating Up at Exactly Right Time
The Houston Astros are on absolute fire, winning 11 of their last 13 coming off a sweep over the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this past weekend.
The Astros entered the new week with a seven-game lead in the division over the Seattle Mariners as they continued to creep up on the best record in the American League, but a loss in their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians halted that momentum temporarily.
For a team that was cast aside before the season with the thought being their dominant run was over, Houston is certainly looking the part of a group that can win the pennant once again.
It was not like this the whole year, however, and much like 2024, things got off to a rocky start.
The wins were not coming and neither were the hits. It was no small coincidence that as the Astros struggled, their face of the franchise in Jose Altuve was in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his stellar career.
Recently, though, it has been a much different story for the legendary team icon.
With three home runs in the Dodgers series, Altuve over the last week (six games) is slashing an absurd .417/.483/.958 with 10 hits and 10 RBI.
It's not just one hot week, either.
When expanded to include the last month of action which has included 25 games for Altuve, he is slashing .300/.396/.622 with seven home runs and 22 RBI, collecting 27 hits in 90 at-bats.
The season as a whole is still rather pedestrian looking by Altuve's standards from a strictly numbers standpoint with an overall slash line of .268/.328/.451 through 88 games, but things are looking up.
In a year in which he has been asked to make the transition from the only position he's known as a professional at the age of 35, it's taken Altuve some time to get it together and be the version of himself fans have come to know and love.
If his recent stretch is any indication, the nine-time All-Star is feeling good and seeing the ball well.
Houston wants to make a deep run and be a major factor when October rolls around like they have been so many times during Altuve's time here.
If that is to happen, the future Hall of Famer is going to be a massive part of the reason why.
