Astros Reportedly Set To Call Up Intriguing Outfield Prospect for MLB Debut
The Houston Astros are coming off an impressive road sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers this past weekend, becoming just the second team this year to win every game in a set against the defending World Series champions.
At this point in the season, it's hard not to consider the Astros as one of the best in the MLB.
Not only do they own a comfortable lead in the AL West division, but they also have the second-best record in the American League.
More News: Crafting the Perfect Houston Astros 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Scenarios
However, that's not going to stop Houston from tinkering with their roster in search of becoming even more lethal.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are set to call-up Kenedy Corona.
Originally signed by the New York Mets in 2019 as an international free agent out of Venezuela, he was shipped to Houston in December of that year in the Jake Marisnick deal.
Corona was considered one of the Astros' top prospects for a while, but he is no longer in team's top 30, according to MLB Pipeline.
That largely has to do with a drop in play compared to the earlier parts of his career.
More News: Astros Duo Receiving Warranted American League MVP Consideration
Corona hit 19 home runs in 2022 across the Single and High-A levels, and he followed that up with a 22-homer campaign the following season, which featured him blasting 20 of those long balls in Double-A.
But he struggled last year, slashing .213/.314/.289 while struggling even further at Triple-A.
More News: Houston Astros Star Rookie Has Gotten Better Every Month this Season
A combination of that and a full outfield unit has prevented Corona from making his debut in the Majors, but it seems like Houston is ready to see what he can do now.
Despite the 228/.315/.351 slash line, six homers, 18 extra-base hits and 28 RBI he has through 76 games with Triple-A Sugar Land, the Astros reportedly are on the verge of calling him up to The Show.
It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old can do if he does get promoted.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.