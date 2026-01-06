When there's a conversation surrounding loyalty to one franchise, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has to come to mind. The former MVP is going into his age-36 season, and throughout the years, he's had some impressive numbers on the back of his baseball card.

Signed through 2029, Astros fans have no reason to worry that Altuve will decide to return before his contract's up based on the production he still has at the plate. Throughout his career, Altuve has been known as a contact first type of player, which has aided him nicely going into 2026 chasing an impressive milestone.

Altuve Closing in on 2,500 Career Hits

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Altuve is one of two active players in Major League Baseball closing in on 2,500 career hits. Entering 2026, the Astros star is 112 hits away from reaching the goal. Since 2021, Altuve has passed 112 hits each season, including his 2023 campaign, where he played in just 90 games (112 hits that season).

While he might not be the 200-hit kind of player anymore at this stage of his career, he's still a threat at the plate with the bat in his hands. Last season, Altuve collected 156 hits, 24 of which were doubles, 26 home runs, and one triple.

When he reaches the 2,500 hit mark, he will be the second Astro in franchise history to do so, joining Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

Top 10 in Franchise History in Triples

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Going into 2026, Altuve has 32 triples to his name, tying him with Jim Wynn for 11th most in franchise history. Needing to hit three to tie Bill Doran's 35 triples with the Astros, Altuve is going to need some help with some ricochets out in the outfield.

Still a semi-speed threat, Altuve can run when he needs to. Knowing that he's closing in on another milestone that would put him in another Top 10 list in Astros franchise history is a goal he could easily obtain in 2026.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Altuve hasn't had three triples in a season since 2019, however, so luck will have to be on his side.

Projected to be an above-average player at the plate again in 2026, Altuve will need to stay healthy and consistent on the field for Houston to get back to the playoffs. With the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers improving this offseason, the AL West division title race could come down to how well stars like Altuve perform all season.

