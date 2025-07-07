Former Houston Astros Journeyman, Part of Dexter Fowler Trade, Retires from MLB
A reliever who played a small role in the Houston Astros’ 2015 season announced his retirement over the weekend.
Right-handed pitcher Dan Straily, who was involved in four different trades during his career, retired from the Majors per Codify Baseball. He had not thrown in an MLB game since 2019 and spent part of this year pitching for Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League earlier this year.
Now 36 years old, he hadn’t pitched for the Astros in a decade.
Straily joined the Astros before the 2015 season, as the Cubs dealt him for center fielder Dexter Fowler, who was an All-Star and part of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series team.
He didn’t make the opening day roster and was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. The Astros promoted him for the first time on July 3 after a solid start in the minors. He went back and forth all season, which included being designated for assignment, clearing waivers and then returning to Fresno.
With Houston he pitched in four games, making three starts, and went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. With Fresno he enjoyed more success, as he went 10-9 with a 4.77 ERA and struck out 124 hitters, which led the Pacific Coast League.
Right before opening day of 2016 the Astros dealt him to the San Diego Padres for catcher Erik Kratz.
Straily’s lot in baseball was to be a trade piece.
In 2014 he was with the Athletics and was part of a deal that sent him, shortstop Addison Russell and outfielder Billy McKinney to the Chicago Cubs for pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel. Russell was also a part of the Cubs’ World Series team.
In 2017 the Cincinnati Reds traded him before the season to the Miami Marlins for Luis Castillo, Austin Brice, and Isaiah White.
His two best seasons came after he pitched for Houston. He never played for San Diego, as designated for assignment and he landed in Cincinnati.
With the Reds in 2016 he became a full-time starting pitcher for the first time since 2013, when he went 10-8 with the Athletics. With the Reds he went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 34 games (31 starts) with 162 strikeouts and 73 walks. Dubiously, he led the National League in home runs allowed with 31.
In 2017 he joined the Marlins in a trade for Luis Castillo, Austin Brice, and Isaiah White. With Miami he went 10-9 with a 4.26 ERA as he led the NL with 33 starts. He struck out 170 and walked 60.
He broke in with the Athletics in 2012 and finished his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. He finished with a career record of 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA. He played two different stints with the KBO’s Lotte Giants.
