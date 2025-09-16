Astros Magic Number Chase for Final AL Wild Card Gets Massive Boost
The Houston Astros are, for now, competing for an American League wild card berth. Those hopes got a huge boost on Monday night.
The Astros (82-69) defeated the Texas Rangers (79-72), 6-3, at Daikin Park as Houston shook off their Silver Boot rivals. Jeremy Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Houston lost Yordan Alvarez to a sprained left ankle in the first inning, but Zack Cole came off the bench to replace him in the order and drove in three runs, including a home run.
The Astros entered the game with the final AL wild card berth in hand. The Rangers were right behind them. So, Monday’s win was a big deal.
Astros’ Wild Card Magic Number
Entering the game the Astros’ wild card magic number was 11. That a combination of Astros wins and Rangers losses. With the head-to-head nature of the series, Houston had a chance to double up on Texas every time it wins a game.
So, the win dropped Houston’s magic number to nine. The Astros now have a three-game lead on the Rangers for that berth. The loss also dropped the Rangers into a tie with the Cleveland Guardians in that spot.
Now, with two games remaining in the series, the worst Houston will walk away with is a one-game lead for the final wild card berth. That’s if the Rangers win the final two games of the series.
As for the American League West race, the Astros are one-half game back of the Seattle Mariners, who were off on Monday. With Seattle coming to town on Friday, Houston wants to stay within striking distance of the leader.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 11
AL West Race (after Sept. 15)
Seattle Mariners: 82-68 (lead division)
Houston Astros: 82-69 (0.5 games back)
Texas Rangers: 79-72 (3.5 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (11 games): Sept. 16-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (11 games): Sept. 16-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 15)
Magic Number to Clinch Wild Card Berth: 9
New York Yankees: 83-67 (1.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 82-68 (0.5 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 82-69 (last wild card berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-72 (3.0 games behind final berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 78-71 (3.0 games behind final berth)