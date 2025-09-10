Astros Loss to Blue Jays Shrinks AL West Lead Over Mariners, Rangers
The Houston Astros had a day off after losing two out of three to the Texas Rangers. The day off did little to help the Astros’ AL West lead.
The Astros (78-67) fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday. Houston may have lost on a couple of fronts. First, the Astros lost the game. Second, their starter, Luis Garcia, left in the second inning with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired right arm, which led to Tommy John surgery in 2023.
Houston had the lead for most of the game, as Yordan Alvarez had three hits, Carlos Correa drove in two runs on a first-inning home run and Yainer Diaz drove in the other run on a 3-for-4 game. Garcia’s early departure didn’t help the bullpen. It was the staff’s most reliable relievers, Bryan Abreu and Craig Kimbrel, that allowed Toronto to get back in the game, giving up two runs in the ninth inning and a run in the 10th inning.
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Tuesday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 17. The magic number drops every time the Astros win or the Seattle Mariners lose. For most of Tuesday, Houston was tracking toward dropping the number to 16. But, after the loss, the Astros waited to see if the Mariners might help them out. Houston received no such help. Both the Mariners and the Texas Rangers won on Tuesday, tightening the AL West race. Seattle is now one game back and Texas is now 2.5 games back. The magic number remained at 17.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros starting on Friday.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 17
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 17
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 10-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 9)
Houston Astros: 78-67 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 77-68 (1.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 76-70 (2.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (17 games): Sept. 10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (16 games): Sept. 10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.