Carlos Correa Closing In on Top 10 Status in Astros Franchise History

The Houston Astros missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season after tying their record with the Detroit Tigers at 87-75. The Tigers would move on to the playoffs, holding the tie-breaker over the Astros in their head-to-head matchups in 2025.

Going into 2026, Houston looks to return to the playoffs, and one player who can do his part in getting them there is Carlos Correa. The long-time Astro returned to the franchise last season via a trade with the Minnesota Twins, slotting in to play third base next to Jeremy Pena at shortstop.

Now a veteran, Correa wants another taste of the postseason magic the Astros had. Houston's dynasty pushed from 2017 to 2022, where they won two World Series titles in that span, but Correa was only a part of one of those wins, signing with Minnesota in 2022.

Donning an Astros uniform again, the three-time All-Star has the chance to join exclusive players in franchise history within a Top 10 status.

Carlos Correa on the Brink of Top 10 HR Hitters in Franchise History

As an Astro, Correa has hit 139 home runs, which ranks him 11th all-time in franchise history. Cesar Cedeno holds spot 10 in the Top 10, smashing 163 home runs as an Astro in his career. Which means that Correa needs 24 home runs to tie, 25 home runs to pass.

Seeing that Correa has hit 25 home runs or more once in his career (26 in 2021), this isn't a guarantee for the Houston third baseman in 2026. Since 2021, the most home runs Correa has hit in a season is 22, but with him back to playing 81 games at Daikin Park, perhaps he returns to his 20+ HR status.

After getting traded back to the Astros, Correa hit six home runs with a .290 AVG at the plate in 200 at-bats across 51 games played. In his 162-game average across 11 seasons in the MLB, Correa averages 26 home runs, which could bode well for him chasing this milestone.

Going into his age 31 season, Correa has to prove to the Astros that he's still the valuable player he once was back in his first stint in Houston. Dealing with several injuries in 2025, the Astros slugger needs to stay healthy, as it not only helps him but will help the franchise in a tough AL West division.

