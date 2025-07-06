Astros Star Closer Has Regained His Dominant Form This Season
Much has changed for the Houston Astros over the last few years, but they've continued to find ways to remain among the game's best despite significant roster turnover.
Someone who has played a key role in the Astros success this season has been their All-Star closer, Josh Hader.
The shutdown man signed a lucrative five-year, $95 million deal with the team prior to last season, a deal which made him one of the highest paid relievers of all time.
More News: Houston Astros Star Rookie Has Gotten Better Every Month this Season
After turning in a so-so campaign for his new team in 2024, Hader has quickly returned to the dominant form that made him one of the game's most feared relievers for much of the last decade.
As of this writing, he holds a stellar 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP. He also is the outright MLB leader in saves after he converted a four-out save opportunity against one of the most feared lineups in the game for his 25th of season.
This latest showing also ensured Hader remained perfect in save opportunities in 2025, which is an accomplishment no other full-time closer in the game can boast.
More News: Astros Duo Receiving Warranted American League MVP Consideration
While Hader was solid for Houston in his first season, he's become the truly dominant closer the team was looking for when they signed him to that massive contract two winters ago.
His steady hand in the back end of the bullpen has also added some much needed stability to a pitching staff that has been plagued by the injury bug.
More News: Crafting the Perfect Houston Astros 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Scenarios
By having a weapon like Hader, the Astros know they can count on him to come in each and every night to slam the door shut on any potential last-inning rally, which has become invaluable.
Championship caliber teams tend to only end up going as far as their pitching allows them to, and for a team that has dealt with as many injuries to their starting rotation as Houston has, that means more of the burden will likely fall on the bullpen's shoulders than usual.
Normally this would be a very difficult hill to climb, but with Hader on their side, it's hard to bet against the Astros in any matchup.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.