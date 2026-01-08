Astros Land Surprising Spot After Climbing Latest Midwinter Power Rankings

The Houston Astros failed to live up to expectations during their 2025 campaign, primarily due to relentless injuries that caused numerous players to drop off the board. As a result, the Astros missed the playoffs.

Although spring training is still over a month away, it's tempting to look deep into the approaching season to assess how teams are stacking up against each other. To help with the process, ESPN released its latest midwinter power rankings, and several teams saw drastic changes from the initial way-too-early 2026 rankings from back in November.

As noted by ESPN, the rankings are based on how well the ball clubs are navigating the offseason and how their 2025 campaigns played out. With that, the panel moved Houston into an interesting spot, pushing it far above its previous placement.

Astros Climb Rankings Ahead of Spring Training

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After wrapping up their 2025 season with an 87-75 overall record, the Astros were ranked at No. 12, and once the way-too-early rankings were released, Houston was found at No. 23 — a stark difference from their previous home.

However, now that the Astros have signed a few notable stars, namely Tatsuya Imai, it gives the franchise more credibility and confidence heading into their next season. As a result of Houston's offseason movement, ESPN has placed the ball club at No. 11, just below the Baltimore Orioles but just above the Detroit Tigers.

Having endured such a taxing season, this is the boost that the Astros need. They were knocked down time and time again last year. While this is a fresh start, they will still have quite a bit of proving to do before they can continue climbing.

Heading into spring training, Houston appears to be in a good position, at least for now. However, as bluntly explained by David Schoenfield's ESPN ranking, "nothing has been done to improve a mediocre offense that's too right-handed and too dependent on a healthy Yordan Alvarez."

That noted, there's still plenty of time left in the offseason for more roster movement, and perhaps another round of injuries to strike. Notable players continue to navigate free agency, including Houston's very own Framber Valdez.

If the Astros decide to make another splash, their rankings could shift for better or for worse. Regardless of where they end up, their performance once spring training rolls around will set the stage for how their upcoming campaign will unfold.

