Houston Astros Star Rookie Has Gotten Better Every Month this Season
As summer continues to heat up, the Houston Astros have remained one of baseball's most dynamic squads both on the mound and at the plate.
Current holders of a lead in the American League West, the Astros have maintained their divisional dominance with a roster that looks markedly different from those of seasons past.
Several new faces have all played key roles in Houston's success, and among this group is the team's new star rookie, Cam Smith.
Smith, who was the centerpiece of the trade package the Astros received from the Chicago Cubs for Kyle Tucker, made his big league debut on opening day and has blossomed into the star Houston was looking for when they made the deal.
In his first 73 games, the rookie phenom holds a .291/.359/.445 slash line and has slugged seven homers while also playing exceptional defense out in right field.
For a guy who only played a handful of minor league games before being called up to The Show, stats like these are truly exceptional, and they also underscore just how quickly the 22-year-old has been able to adjust at the MLB level.
It may not seem like it now, but the first month or so of the season was a real struggle for Smith while he adjusted to Major League-caliber pitching. The rookie wasn't kept down for long, however, and his month-over-month improvements show it.
Smith has steadily raised his batting average every single month this season, from a low point of just .111 back in the first week of April, to the superb .291 mark he held as of July 4th.
For many young players, rough starts like the one Smith had tend to erode their confidence at the plate, which can in turn sets them back considerably in their development.
The fact that Smith has been able to rebound so spectacularly speaks volumes to the immense dedication he has, and also shows just how special he can truly become.
Houston believed they were acquiring their future franchise cornerstone when they traded for Smith last offseason, and these early returns suggest that the youngster could be all that and more.
If he can continue to improve at the rate he has over the last few months, then the sky truly is the limit for both Smith and the Astros.
