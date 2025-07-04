Crafting the Perfect Houston Astros 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Scenarios
Once again, the Houston Astros have overcome a slow start to now control the driver's seat in the AL West. As the trade deadline approaches, the team's needs are fairly clear.
The Astros don't have a ton of prospect value right now, but could still put together some packages for a very nice MLB trade deadline.
Here is a dream scenario approach to the deadline where Houston can address their needs without moving their top prospect, Brice Matthews, who could end up being a contributor himself down the stretch:
Acquire DH Ryan O'Hearn from Baltimore Orioles
The trade: Astros send RHP Miguel Ullola and OF Zach Cole
Houston must add a left-handed bat at the deadline. While there are a couple of intriguing options, O'Hearn might be the best fit.
The 31-year-old can DH, play a little first and play left field. That gives them a little bit of flexibility when Alvarez comes back from his lengthy absence.
O'Hearn has posted a .294/.381/.472 slash line this season with 11 home runs and absolutely mashses right-handed pitching.
Ullola is a perfect player to float in front of Baltimore as an elite pitcher prospect that could be ready for MLB next year.
Acquire RHP Merrill Kelly from Arizona Diamondbacks
The trade: Houston sends OF Jacob Melton and RHP Michael Knorr
Shipping away Melton isn't ideal, but the comfort of adding an experienced and reliable starter to this rotation would almost be priceless.
Kelly has posted a 3.55 ERA over 18 starts with a 1.087 ERA with 103 strikeouts over 104 innings this season. His ERA drops to just 2.94 in the 16 games following the second game of the year when he got uncharacteristically shelled by the New York Yankees.
He's only allowed more than three earned runs in four of his starts this year. There will be few better options available.
Acquire RHP Dennis Santana from Pittsburgh Pirates
The trade: Astros send INF Chase Jaworsky and C/1B Will Bush
Santana unlocked something in his game after being claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates last year and could be the missing piece to the puzzle for Houston's bullpen.
Right-handed relievers for the Astros rank No. 22 in MLB with a group ERA of 4.25. Bryan Abreu, Shawn Dubin and Ryan Gusto have been their only reliable righties.
Santana has posted a 1.46 ERA over 37 innings this year with a 0.784 ERA. He doesn't strike many batters out, but he forces a ton of bad contact and rarely hands out free bags.
