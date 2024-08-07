Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Ace Receives Another Positive Injury Update

The Houston Astros got some more good news surrounding their injured ace.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Jun 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros have been in a tight race for the division lead and could be getting a huge boost soon as their ace receives another positive injury update.

Justin Verlander hasn't pitched in live action since the beginning of June but finally has a window for his first rehab assignment.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic shared that Verlander would be throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday and if all goes well, he'll head to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for a rehab start at the Triple-A level this weekend. Saturday seems like the most likely date, but it has not yet been decided.

The three-time Cy Young winner, two times with the Astros, suffered a neck injury against the Los Angeles Angels. It was his second injury of the season after a shoulder issue in March caused him to start the season late.

Though he is getting up there in age, the two injuries had nothing to do with each other and there isn't a huge worry that he'll re-aggravate them down the stretch.

Since losing their ace, Houston's pitching staff have worked a 27-19 record. Their staff ERA is at 3.61, which is the second-best mark in the league in that span. They also lead the league in K/9.

Getting Verlander back will do nothing other than give yet another boost to a staff that is playing their best baseball of the year.

The 41-year-old has still been playing solid baseball when healthy. He has a 3.95 ERA, mostly ballooned by a couple of standout games.

The month of May is the only full month that he's played and he looked like vintage Verlander for much of the year.

His fastball velocity continues to fall, down to under 94 MPH on average, but he's been able to adapt. His strikeout rate is up from last season and hard hit rate is as low as it's been in the 2020s. He's started to throw his cutter a bit more and has seen a big rise in his changeup.

Getting him back will be a nice boost and it looks like that will happen in around two weeks if everything goes well.

Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

