Houston Astros Receive Massive Injury Update on Justin Verlander
While the majority of the focus surrounding the Houston Astros has been about pursuing a trade for a starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they are also about to get a massive player back from injury.
Justin Verlander, who hasn't pitched in a game since June 9th, is closing in on a return to the field.
According to news shared by MLB.com, Verlander recently threw more than 50 pitches in the bullpen ahead of his team's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That news signals that a return to the diamond could come soon for the 41-year-old star.
Manager Joe Espada spoke out and offered an update on his veteran star as well.
“I think it's premature to say if we are ready to send [Verlander] out, but I am very encouraged where both of them are right now."
The "both of them" part of that quote has to do with Verlander and fellow pitcher Luis Garcia.
So far this season, Verlander has appeared in just 10 games. He has gone 3-2 in those starts to go along with a 3.95 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, a 3.0 K/BB ratio, and 57.0 innings pitched.
If Verlander can get fully healthy and make a return to the mound, he would be help for an Astros team who has been trying to make a run at the American League West division.
Dana Brown, the team's general manager, has been very vocal about his desire to pursue a trade for an impact starting pitcher. Verlander, coupled with a trade for an outside pitcher, would be exactly the moves to take the rotation to the next level.
Looking around the league, there are plenty of impact starting pitchers available. Some names that they have been connected to in trade rumors are Erick Fedde, Jameson Taillon, and Blake Snell.
Expect to continue hearing updates about Verlander in the coming days. He's closing in on his return and should be back on the diamond at some point in the near future.
Also, keep a close eye on trade talks as the MLB deadline draws closer. Houston is looking to be aggressive and clearly want to upgrade their rotation in a quest to push their way into serious contention down the stretch of the regular season.