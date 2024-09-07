Houston Astros Players Pay Homage to Texans in Pregame Outfits
The NFL season starts up soon and the Houston Astros are showing some camaraderie with their inner city football team with their pregame outfits.
Ahead of the Astros' Friday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a couple of players arrived sporting Houston Texans gear.
The Texans start their season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts ahead of what is supposed to be a huge year. They're coming off of a fantastic run with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Stroud had his own moment of inner-city connection as he threw out the first pitch of a game back in April.
Among the Houston baseball players to pay homage to the football squad was Alex Bregman, a city legend in his own right, sporting a throwback shirt of wide receiver Andre Johnson.
Johnson played for the Texans from 2003-2014 and was one of the bright spots for the city's football scene during that time. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and recently became enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In doing so, he became the first player to start their career with the team to accomplish that.
Bregman will surely join Johnson in the Houston Sports Hall of Fame when the time comes for him to hang up the cleats.
The third baseman has been with the Astros since 2016 and was a crucial part of the two World Series runs that he has been a part of.
He started this season off fairly slow, but has been red hot in the second half. He put up a .303/.340/.607 slashing line in August and will hope to continue that trend down the stretch.
There's a real possibility that he's playing his last few games in the city of Houston this season, though. His contract will be up after the year and there hasn't seemed to be significant movement towards an extension, yet. It's nice to see him supporting the city through the uncertainty, though.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena also chose to support a specific player, showing up to the game wearing a Tank Dell jersey.
Dell was one of the most fun players to watch in all of football during his rookie season last year before getting hurt after 11 games. Hopes are high that he can continue to grow his relationship with Stroud despite the team bringing in another big name receiver in Stefon Diggs.
Astros pitchers Ronel Blanco and Bryan Abreu both chose to support the football team in a different way, sporting the new city edition gear rather than a specific player.
It's a positive sign to see the baseball players connecting to the city and showing some love to the football team that's just 15 minutes down the road.