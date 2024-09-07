Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Players Pay Homage to Texans in Pregame Outfits

The Houston Astros baseball players took the chance to show some support to the Houston Texans in their pregame outfits.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throws out one of the first pitches as the Houston Astros play against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. All players wore #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.
/ Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The NFL season starts up soon and the Houston Astros are showing some camaraderie with their inner city football team with their pregame outfits.

Ahead of the Astros' Friday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a couple of players arrived sporting Houston Texans gear.

The Texans start their season on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts ahead of what is supposed to be a huge year. They're coming off of a fantastic run with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud had his own moment of inner-city connection as he threw out the first pitch of a game back in April.

Among the Houston baseball players to pay homage to the football squad was Alex Bregman, a city legend in his own right, sporting a throwback shirt of wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Johnson played for the Texans from 2003-2014 and was one of the bright spots for the city's football scene during that time. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and recently became enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In doing so, he became the first player to start their career with the team to accomplish that.

Bregman will surely join Johnson in the Houston Sports Hall of Fame when the time comes for him to hang up the cleats.

The third baseman has been with the Astros since 2016 and was a crucial part of the two World Series runs that he has been a part of.

He started this season off fairly slow, but has been red hot in the second half. He put up a .303/.340/.607 slashing line in August and will hope to continue that trend down the stretch.

There's a real possibility that he's playing his last few games in the city of Houston this season, though. His contract will be up after the year and there hasn't seemed to be significant movement towards an extension, yet. It's nice to see him supporting the city through the uncertainty, though.

Shortstop Jeremy Pena also chose to support a specific player, showing up to the game wearing a Tank Dell jersey.

Dell was one of the most fun players to watch in all of football during his rookie season last year before getting hurt after 11 games. Hopes are high that he can continue to grow his relationship with Stroud despite the team bringing in another big name receiver in Stefon Diggs.

Astros pitchers Ronel Blanco and Bryan Abreu both chose to support the football team in a different way, sporting the new city edition gear rather than a specific player.

It's a positive sign to see the baseball players connecting to the city and showing some love to the football team that's just 15 minutes down the road.

Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

