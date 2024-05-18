Houston Astros Star Quietly Putting Together Best Year of His Career
The Houston Astros looked to have a new star on their hands in 2022 when little-known Jeremy Pena stepped up in a big way to replace Carlos Correa.
It's always hard being the guy who follows the departure of a franchise legend, but in his rookie season, Pena was able to do just that.
Not only did he blast 22 home runs and drive in 63 runs, but he also won a Gold Glove award at shortstop, matching Correa's defensive prowess during his seven-year Astros tenure.
Then, he took his game to the next level in the playoffs, slashing 345/.367/.638 with four homers and eight RBI across 13 games. That earned him ALCS and World Series MVP honors, something not accomplished since Livan Hernandez in 1997.
But, Pena struggled in his second season, posting a slash line of .263/.324/.381 with just 10 home runs and 52 RBI.
His struggles were on full display in the playoffs, as well, going 8-40 with one extra-base hit and one RBI.
After a long winter where he looked to change his swing to become more consistent, the 24-year-old is putting together the best year of his career.
Pena hit a go-ahead three-run homer on Friday in Houston's opener against the Milwaukee Brewers that kept their winning streak alive at six games.
He's slashing .326/.364/.459 with five homers and 20 RBI through 45 games in 2024.
"I feel like I can repeat my routine day in and day out. I can repeat my swing positions at the plate and just simplifying my at-bats. I think that's the biggest change," he said about his new approach according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Yet, there are still things he's trying to get comfortable with, signaling that even great performances could be on the horizon.
"We're getting there. I still feel some tendencies from my previous self. … I feel I get jumpy at times. I try to do too much, try to get big and muscle up. I need to stay loose and stay relaxed and trust in the work we put in day in and day out," Pena added.
If that's the case, then the sky is the limit for this young shortstop.