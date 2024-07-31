Houston Astros Honor Houston Texans Hall of Famer In Special Ceremony
It's Enshrinement Week in the NFL, which means it's time to celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. This year's class includes seven new members who will be inducted in a special ceremony this weekend in Canton, Ohio, following Thursday's annual Hall of Fame Game.
The Houston Astros did their part, honoring new Houston Texans Hall of Famer Andre Johnson before Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park.
Johnson, who was joined by friend and famous rapper 50 Cent, came out on the field in Astros jerseys. After chatting with special advisor Reggie Jackson, among others, Johnson threw out the first pitch to another Hall of Famer, Houston legend Craig Biggio.
It wasn't a great toss by Johnson, bouncing wide of the plate. But hey, that's why he's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame instead of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The third overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft, Johnson was one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He spent the first 12 seasons of his 14-year career with the Texans, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro nods, all with Houston.
One of the most dominant players of his era, Johnson led the NFL in catches twice, receiving yards twice and receiving yards per game three times. After his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, he finished his career with over 14,000 receiving yards and 70 touchdown catches. The only thing missing from his resume is a Super Bowl ring.
Meanwhile, Biggio needs no introduction to Astros fans. He amassed over 3,000 hits in his 20-year career (all with Houston), making seven All-Star teams and winning four Gold Gloves. Like Johnson, he's also missing a championship ring from his trophy room.
The duo embraced after Johnson's pitch before posing for pictures. Unfortunately, they didn't get to see the Astros win as the Pirates prevailed, 6-2.