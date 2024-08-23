Houston Astros Exploring Intriguing Position Change for Star Slugger
It might be temporary, but when Alex Bregman returns to the field for the Houston Astros, it might not be at third base.
Bregman returned to the lineup earlier this week from his right elbow issue to hit a home run as the designated hitter. When manager Joe Espada filled out the lineup card for Thursday’s game with Baltimore, he had Bregman at DH again.
But it’s what happened before the game that was intriguing. The Astros had Bregman work out at first base, as he took grounders during pre-game workouts. He did not throw.
Espada told reporters on-site, including The Athletic, that the move was an effort to get him somewhere on the field and that there was a chance that Bregman could play the position during the road trip.
Bregman has spent more than a week working through an elbow issue that happened while Houston was in Tampa Bay. He slept wrong during the road trip and he experience swelling in the elbow, which forced the Astros to bench him last weekend.
He’s resumed throwing, but he told reporters in Houston that his return to third base would be a “fluid situation.” He even referred to the continued swelling of the elbow as “some gremlins in there.”
Playing first base would help both Bregman and the Astros. It would allow Bregman to get on the field without having to consistently make long throws across the diamond. The Philadelphia Phillies adopted this approach with Bryce Harper last season as he returned from Tommy John surgery. Eventually, he took the position full time.
First base has been an offensive black hole for Houston all season. Slotting Bregman there, who is a capable defender, would give the Astros a better chance of production at that corner. It would also allow Zach Dezenzo or Shay Whitcomb to share time at third base.
Bregman has never played first base in his Major League career.
But Houston needs his bat as it continues to push to win the American League West, a race the Astros are gaining more and more control over. Seattle fired manager Scott Servais on Thursday as the Mariners fell five games behind Houston in the race.
After an awful start to the season, Bregman is on his way to producing at his career averages entering his free agency season. He entered Thursday’s game slashing .261/.318/.450/.768 with 20 home runs and 60 RBI. He has now hit 20 or more home runs for the third straight season and for the fifth time in his career.
He was recently ranked No. 10 in The Athletic’s list of the Top 50 free agents after this season. He is playing in the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2020.