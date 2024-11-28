Things Houston Astros Fans Should Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The Houston Astros had a roller coaster 2024 season, riding highs and lows throughout the year.
Things started slow, as they trailed the Seattle Mariners by double-digit games after a few weeks. By the time June rolled around, they had climbed back to the top and held that spot for the remainder of the season.
But, their streak of ALCS appearances was stopped abruptly at seven when the Detroit Tigers shockingly swept them in the Wild Card round that could lead to some major changes this winter.
The biggest question mark is third baseman Alex Bregman, who is going to be sought after by a lot of teams and currently has an asking price well above what the Astros seem comfortable offering.
While fans are certainly worried about losing a key piece of their core, there is plenty to still like about how the team is currently constructed.
Here are three things the fan base should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Two Stars Entering Their Prime
Replacing a player of Bregman’s caliber certainly won’t be easy if he leaves.
He is important, not only to the team’s production on the field, but as a leader in the clubhouse. It would be a huge blow to overcome, but it would be softened knowing the team still has two of the best hitters in baseball in their lineup.
Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are one of the best left-handed hitting duos in baseball. Even better is the fact they are both just entering their primes, as 2024 was their age-27 season.
They were both named All-Stars, and despite playing in only 78 games, Tucker had a 4.7 WAR. Alvarez recorded a 5.4 WAR, but that doesn’t paint how dominant of a force he is at the plate since he is a negative in virtually every aspect other than swinging the bat.
As long as those two are in the middle of the lineup, Houston is going to produce runs.
Playing in the American League West
In 2013, the Astros left the National League Central after 18 seasons and were put in the AL West.
It is a move that fans will be thankful for as long as the divisions remain separated in this fashion.
Instead of having to battle with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, they are now facing off against the Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Athletics.
While those teams have had some flashes in recent years, no one has consistently threatened Houston as the top dog. They have won the division in the last seven 162-game campaigns and their reign certainly looks like it could continue with half of their opponents being in extended rebuilds or consistently being mismanaged.
Pitching Depth
The Astros lost Yusei Kikuchi in free agency to the Angels, a tough blow given how much they surrendered to acquire him ahead of the deadline. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is a free agent as well.
Losing players of that caliber can be tough to overcome, but Houston has excellent depth to rely on even if they don’t dip into free agency.
Hunter Brown is an ascending pitcher, Framber Valdez is a bonafide ace and Ronel Blanco pitched incredibly well in 2024. Spencer Arrighetti had flashes as a rookie and there is a lot of help coming from the injured list.
Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy should all be back in some capacity in 2025. Teams can never have enough pitching, so the front office will likely add an arm or two to the mix.
But fans have to be happy seeing how many quality arms the rotation has.
Now, if they could just find a piece or two for the bullpen, the team would be set.