Future Hall of Famer's Brother Adds to Speculation Surrounding Astros Departure
The Houston Astros received a major piece of their dynastic run when they acquired future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline.
It was a blockbuster deal that saw the Astros come away as the clear winners with the Tigers receiving prospect Franklin Perez, and two Major Leaguers Daz Cameron and Jake Rogers who have not amounted to much throughout their careers.
Verlander proceeded to help lead Houston to the first World Series title in franchise history that very year, the beginning of their dynasty that has seen them win seven division titles in the last eight seasons while making the Championship Series or better in every campaign but 2024.
As the veteran is approaching the twilight of his long and storied career, speculation has surrounded a potential reunion between the pitcher and the club that initially made him a star.
His brother, Ben Verlander, added fuel to that speculation with a recent appearance on the "Days of Roar" podcast.
"Do I think there's a chance? I would say, yes, I do think there's a chance. The team is getting better, and he's getting later in his career, and it's a place that means a ton to him. I don't know for sure if it'll happen or not. I have no idea. But I would say it's certainly a chance."
While both teams could use Verlander at the backend of their respective rotations, Detroit currently has a much greater need with their rotation consisting of Tarik Skubal and "pitching chaos" as manager A.J. Hinch so elegantly put it.
Signing him in free agency would not break the bank for either team, as Spotrac projects the veteran to land a one-year, $13.9 million deal, though one in the $5-7 million range is much more likely with his age.
The future Hall of Famer has pitched to a 3.30 ERA in his career across 3,415 2/3 innings with 3,416 strikeouts and a 129 ERA+ across 526 starts in 19 seasons.
The best stretch of his career has come with the Astros, where he has pitched to a 2.71 ERA across 810 1/3 innings with 962 strikeouts and a 155 ERA+ in 130 starts.
It has been a long and rewarding career for Verlander, and as he approaches what may be his final campaign in Major League Baseball, it could either come in a reunion with the Tigers or sticking around for one more run in Houston.