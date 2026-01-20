Astros Duo Cracks Top 30 in MLB's Latest Rankings Entering 2026 Campaign

The Houston Astros are hiding some remarkable talent in their back pocket heading into their upcoming season. While some of their stars tend to take the backseat, others often headline the franchise.

With spring training rapidly approaching, MLB Network has been revealing the Top 100 players, and as expected, two veteran Astros have landed higher up on the list, making headlines once again.

Houston Duo Named Within Top 30

When MLB Network released the latest rankings for Nos. 21-30, two names stood out: Hunter Brown and Yordan Alvarez.

During his 2025 campaign, Brown registered a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts across 185.1 innings pitched through 31 starts. Since making his debut in the Major Leagues in September 2022, he has logged a 3.49 ERA and a 1.205 WHIP.

As for feared slugger Alvarez, he wrapped up the season slashing .273/.367/.430 with a .797 OPS, smacking six homers and 27 RBIs — a dramatic drop from his previous years. However, that can be attributed to various injuries he suffered throughout the campaign. With Opening Day nearing, Houston is heavily relying on his ability to stay healthy.

But all things considered, it doesn't come as a major surprise that both Brown and Alvarez landed within the top 30. Brown claimed spot No. 30, while Alvarez found his home at No. 28.

We're getting down to the wire! 🔥



Here are Nos. 30-21 on our #Top100RightNow entering 2026. https://t.co/hRuVqLVPwU pic.twitter.com/RrzfsHWL3j — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 20, 2026

Astros' Season Depends on Brown, Alvarez

Brown is undoubtedly Houston's most valuable asset when it comes to pitching. The franchise is trying to tie up loose ends to provide support for the 27-year-old on the mound, but right now, much of how this season plays out is going to directly correlate with how Brown performs; there's little room for error.

The same can be said for Alvarez, although his health is the determining factor. His 2025 season was plagued by injury, sidelining him for multiple games. Taking last year out of the equation, he led the franchise as the top hitter in 2021 - 2024

Although it might be a big ask for any Astros player at this point, if Alvarez can return to his prior form and remain injury-free, and if Brown can continue his flamethrowing ways, Houston could have a serious shot at returning to the postseason.

Being ranked Nos. 28 and 30 is telling of the talent this ballclub is outfitted with, both at the plate and on the mound. The capability is there — it's truly become a matter of staying healthy for this franchise.

