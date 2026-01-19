Astros Top Prospect Ranked Among Elite Second Base Youngsters This Year

The Houston Astros undoubtedly have several young stars in the making. Veteran players often claim the spotlight, leaving the development players in the shadows, but one of the Astros' top prospects may not be overlooked for much longer.

Infielder Brice Matthews, 23, holds the helm at the top of Houston's prospects list, sitting just above Xavier Neyens and Walker Janek at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

However, due to an already crowded infield, it can be assumed that Matthews might miss out on playing time. Despite this, he's still their top prospect, and his potential is undeniable. With that, it's no surprise that he cracked the Top 10 in Jim Callis' MLB.com list of second base prospects heading into the upcoming season.

Matthews Lands Well-Deserved Ranking

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

During Matthews' latest campaign with Triple-A Sugar Land, he slashed .260/.371/.458 with a .829 OPS, smacking 17 homers and 64 RBIs through 112 games. He appeared in 13 games with the Astros, gaining more experience at the Major League level. During that period, he slashed .167/.222/.452 with a .674 OPS, and recorded four home runs and nine RBIs.

According to Callis, Matthews comes in at No. 3 out of all second base prospects. He trails the Seattle Mariners' Michael Arroyo and No. 2 and the Cleveland Guardians' Travis Bazzana at No. 1.

Known for arm and potential for power, the 23-year-old is even falling in line as a leading Rookie of the Year candidate. As noted by Callis, "Matthews is the only one of these second basemen with big league experience and has the best chance of making an Opening Day roster. The Astros plan on using him in the outfield as well to make sure they give him the playing time to make an impact with his power and speed."

With a young athlete as dynamic and versatile as Matthews, Houston should prioritize fostering his natural talent while allowing him time to continue developing his skills. But with a cluttered infield, Matthews is likely going to find himself competing for playing time.

He didn't have much time to prove himself last year in the big leagues, and it's looking like this year might be a repeat. Matthews must take advantage of any playing time he gets this year if he wants to land a more consistent role down the road with Houston. The talent is there; now he needs more opportunities to shine.

