Astros Ace Was Most Important Player to Lock Down Before Arbitration

The Houston Astros had more than just their hands full when the arbitration deadline came around last week, as they had 13 players for whom they were trying to avoid a hearing for their salary for 2026.

While the organization did pretty well, there are still two who are going to be heading to the panel — Issac Paredes and Yainer Diaz.

The ballclub would have preferred avoiding arbitration for everyone that was on the list. But there was one player that was a priority to keep from a hearing, starting pitcher Hunter Brown. Brown and the Astros came to terms on a $5.71 million deal for 2026, which is arguably a steal for Houston.

Right now baseball is watching the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal go to war over their arbitration as starting pitchers values continue to increase. The Astros being able to secure a pitcher who was comparable to Skubal last season is a big deal, and they will have to make extending him a priority.

At only 27 years old he has stepped into the role of workhorse for the Astros, and went on to dethrone Framber Valdez as the best pitcher on the team, which is why he is likely departing from Houston.

The Astros want to make sure that they have Brown long-term and do not have to get into the same issue that the Tigers organization is currently facing, where they have to go in front of a panel because management and Skubal can't come within $13 million of each other for a salary.

Brown in the Majors

This was a breakout season for Brown, which is why he rightfully was named to his first All-Star Team as well as his first All-MLB Team selection. He is on track to eventually win a Cy Young Award, as he was named a finalist in 2025 alongside the greatest pitcher in the sport right now, Skubal.

It was a shame that fans didn't get to see him pitch in the playoffs after the season he had where he had a career-best showcase across the board: 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 6.1 WAR, and 206 strikeouts. Brown also ranked near the top amongst all AL qualified pitchers.

First in Opponents' Slugging %,

Second in ERA

Second in Opponents' OPS

Tied for Second in Quality Starts

Third in Strikeouts

Fourth in WHIP.

Brown is more than just a key piece to a winning season next year, but if they want to fight their way back into the playoffs, retake the crown of the AL West, then it comes down to Brown being their ace.

