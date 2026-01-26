Two Astros Stars Generating Serious 'On the Rise' Buzz for Next Season

The Houston Astros, missing the playoffs yet still winning 87 games last season, didn't seem like a possibility, but it quickly became a reality. However, going into the 2026 campaign, the Astros aren't a team that anyone should count out until missing the playoffs becomes a regular occurrence.

Youth is thriving on this Houston team, as several have continued to step up to the plate and make a name for themselves in the first few seasons in the big leagues. Now that Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are the veterans on the team, the Astros need two more up-and-comers to take the spotlight.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

And according to Brian Murphy of MLB.com, two Astros players, one pitcher and one position player, have been named players on the rise for the 2026 season following the success they had in 2025. Two of which also saw themselves climb the ranks of MLB Network's Top 100 Players for 2026 rankings.

1. SP Hunter Brown

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) delivers a pitch. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After not ranking in 2025s version of the Top 100 list, Astros ace Hunter Brown jumped into spot 30 for the Top 100 Players list for 2026. He saw his stuff fool hitters all season long, finishing third in the AL Cy Young Award voting behind Garret Crochet and the eventual winner, Tarik Skubal.

As Murphy notes, Brown generated soft contact and kept hitters off balance, the combination that helps pitching coach Josh Miller sleep better at night, knowing he doesn't have to worry. Brown struck out 206 batters, walked 57, and held opponents to a .201 batting average.

With Framber Valdez unlikely to return, given the starting pitching moves Houston has made, Brown is now the ace of the staff, and he's looking to take an impressive step forward following a Cy Young-type season a year ago.

2. SS Jeremy Peña

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) looks on during a game. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Finishing 10th in the American League MVP voting, Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is the second player listed as a player on the rise entering 2026. Similar to Brown, Peña wasn't ranked on the 2025 list but made the Top 50 (49) following a breakout season.

While he didn't hit a career high in home runs, he did set new career highs in batting average (.304), OBP (.363), SLG (.477), and OPS (.840) with an OPS+ of 132. He decreased his strikeout totals, hit more doubles, and ranked in the 94th percentile in his fielding abilities, according to Baseball Savant.

Looking to become a two-time All-Star in 2026, Peña could easily become one of the top shortstops in the MLB if he continues his climb, especially if his contributions help Houston return to the playoffs.

More Astros News