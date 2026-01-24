Astros Pitching Coach Praises Tatsuya Imai Ahead of Houston Debut

With Framber Valdez unlikely to return to the Houston Astros in 2026, the front office made moves to ensure the starting rotation would be in good hands moving forward. Acquiring Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates via trade earlier this offseason was step one, but landing Tatsuya Imai was massive.

Imai brings what the Astros need on the mound over from Japan, having pitched to a 3.07 career ERA while playing nine seasons in foreign baseball.

Looking to carry his success from Japan into the United States, Imai chose Houston to be his place of stardom, much to the happiness of the coaching staff.

Coach Josh Miller's Ecstatic Reaction to Adding Imai

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Houston pitching coach Josh Miller was asked his thoughts on the Astros adding Imai to the rotation for the next three seasons.

"I was a little surprised that we played in the market but happy we got it done," Miller said. "Got down to the last hour and we started getting involved. Man, what an electric arm."

"(He) has some good energy and charisma about him, I think he's going to be a fan favorite here in Houston."

Imai joins an Astros pitching staff that ranked 11th in the MLB last season in ERA with a 3.86. Should he bring his success from Japan into Houston, the Astros could be right in the mix of the top pitching staffs in baseball, this time maybe even cracking the Top 10 in team ERA.

The newest rotational piece for the Astros will wear No. 45 for at least one season, as his contract comes with an opt-out after each season. Franchise owner Jim Crane held similar thoughts to Miller when asked about Imai joining the roster

"Unbelievable for us here in Houston. I think he'll get big support here. One of the things that made his possible was our great partners in the front row (representatives from Daikin)," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com tweeted back on Jan 5, 2026. Daikin is a Japan-based company that holds the naming rights to Houston's stadium.

Collecting 1,045 strikeouts in nine seasons, averaging 116 per campaign, Imai surpassed 175 strikeouts in his final two seasons with the Saitama Seibu Lions. And seeing how well Imai has developed since he was 17-years old, Imai shouldn't have any trouble transitioning to the MLB competition.

His first few starts might be rough as he finds his footing against the best hitters in the world, but once he finds his groove and builds confidence, his stuff will do all the talking for him, which will only bring a big smile to Miller's face.

