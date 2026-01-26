Rising Astros Stars Reflect on First MLB Seasons, Goals For 2026

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros might have a promising young core. Former prospects Cam Smith, Zach Cole, and AJ Blubaugh took questions with radio play-by-play announcer Robert Ford during the Daikin Park Fan Fest on Saturday.

Young Astros' 'Welcome To The Big Leagues' Moments

Each rookie always goes through a "welcome to the big leagues" moment. During the session, Ford asked each of the young prospects what that moment was for them.

Smith recounts his moment in July, facing the best player in the game in two-time World Series champion Shohei Ohtani against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Fourth of July weekend, a series that Houston swept with authority.

"As baseball players, we all idolize Shohei Ohtani, so my moment was in July actually when I was like, 'Wow, I'm actually facing Shohei Ohtani,'" he said.

Ohtani is widely regarded to be the best player in the world. A proven two-way slugger who's been in the big leagues since 2018 has already won four regular season MVPs and five All-Star selections as the game's superstar two-way player.

Blubaugh went back tp the end of the season when he got more opportunities to eat innings in his young career. During a game against the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Trout walked up to the plate to face the 25-year-old.

Houston Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh signings autographs. | Jeremy Gretzer- On SI

"That was one of the guys that, growing up, that's who I want to be right there," he said. "Obviously he's a hitter and I ended up a pitcher but he was my favorite and I wanted to be just like him. The way he plays the game the way he respects it, I always looked up to it and to feel the aura of him walking up to the plate. That was super cool."

Trout, arguably the best hitter in the 2010s, won multiple MVPs and All-Star selections, is currently looking at the older half of his career. Nevertheless, the longtime Angel continues to inspire young pitchers.

Blubaugh then joked about arguably the second best hitter in the game. "Then a couple days later I faced Aaron Judge, who's bigger than he looks on TV."

The Ohio native actually got Judge out in his first at-bat against him, showing that the young prospect doesn't let the spotlight get to him.

Blubaugh spent his rookie season throwing in 11 games, three of them starts. He finished with a 1.69 ERA in 32 innings striking out 35. He looks to compete for a spot in the crowded Astros rotation.

Zach Cole mentioned multiple Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. In particular, he made his 2025 debut during the September call ups and made a solid impression, hitting .255 with 4 homers and an .880 OPS in 15 games.

A small sample size, Cole smacked 19 home runs with a .917 OPS in 97 games in 2025 during the minors before his call to the big leagues

Astros Goals Set For 2026

Astros Cam Smith signing autographs | Jeremy Gretzer- On SI

Ford then asked Smith what he's changed heading into this year's spring training ahead of the 2026 season.

"Honestly, taking everything I learned from the 2025 season and applying it to 2026. I think that's the biggest thing for baseball players...all the questions you asked, all the answers you've gotten, everything you can learn, you take all that together in the offseason and use that for 2026," he said.

Smith spent the entire first season in the Majors playing right field, something he'd never done before. After a rough first month of his MLB career hitting .224, Smith tore the cover off the ball up until the All-Star break with a .305 average and an OPS over .800 in May and June combined, bringing Rookie of the Year consideration alongside Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz.

After the All-Star break, Smith fell into a never-ending slump to close his rookie season, batting under .200 with two homers and a OPS falling under .600. He finished the year as a Gold Glove finalist playing in 134 games, batting .236 with a .671 OPS and an 87 OPS+, 13 points below league average.

Both Cole and Blubaugh reiterated Smith's response, signaling similar goals, given their small sample size in the big leagues.

Astros Young Core Embracing New Players

During the fan Q&A portion, an Astros fan asked each of them when a certain player is traded and how it impacts their opportunities. Each of them took it in stride to make Houston a better team.

"It adds more weapons to our arsenal," Smith said. "We're obviously a winning ball club. We look at it as like we got another "Infinity Stone" to add to our collection."

Blubaugh responded more sentimentally: "Yeah it's one of those things where you miss your teammates but you're excited for new opportunities and then you're also excited to meet someone else and see what they can bring."

"We want to first thing as players is win as many games as possible," Cole added. "If we acquire new guys in the offseason thats more power to us. We trust the guys that are choosing those players, and we know these guys are gonna come in do everything they can to win as many games...we welcome those guys in we're very excited to have them."

Zach Cole signing autographs. | Jeremy Gretzer-Sports Illustrated

Each of these young former prospects could end up as trade pieces for better value, or shape the future of the Astros identity to continue being dominant, especially when long time Astros in Jose Altuve or Carlos Correa decide to hang up the cleats.

