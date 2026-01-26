Joe Espada Outlines How Astros Will Use Jose Altuve in 2026

The Houston Astros tried some things last season to make room for players climbing up the ranks to the majors. The experiment saw Jose Altuve play left field for the first time in his career for the Astros, and the experiment might be coming to a close following the production.

According to Statcast, Altuve had a -5 outs above average while playing left field. He fielded the position in 47 games and manned his primary second base position in 66 games. And following the season where Houston didn't make the postseason for the first time since 2016, something might look more familiar in 2026.

Where Will Altuve Play in 2026?

As revealed by Astros manager Joe Espada, Altuve's primary position for 2026 will be at second base, the position he's most well known for and has won a Gold Glove at. However, Altuve will play left field again, as Espada went on record to say he will get the "occasional start" in the outfield, according to Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).

Astros manager Joe Espada reiterated today that Jose Altuve will play predominantly second base this season, but will get an occasional start in left field. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) January 24, 2026

The Astros need a more consistent outfield, and while adding Altuve to the mix last season to fill in some holes like the leader he is and always has been, it's best that he takes back over the position that made him a superstar.

The likes of Cam Smith, Jake Myers, Cooper Hummel, Jesus Sanchez, among others, are better suited for the outfield. They've played that position their entire careers, coming up the ranks, and that's where opportunities present themselves. Altuve doesn't need to be playing left field as a full-time position.

As of late, Altuve's production and defense at second base or in the field in general have taken a step back. Going into his age 36 season, Altuve will more likely than not be best suited to be a second baseman in starts and get moved to the outfield should there be a defensive replacement.

Last year also marked one of the lowest WAR seasons he's ever had since making his debut, finishing 2025 with a 0.5. That had something to do with his fielding, as his BIS defensive runs saved on average sat at -10, while the same stat at second base saw him with a -8, according to Baseball Reference.

For the potential future Hall of Fame second baseman, he will need to make the most of the games he starts at second base and rediscover his consistency at the plate, especially since he took a step back at the plate following the All-Star break.

