Astros' Prospect Sprinkle Looks Towards Playing in Arizona Fall League

Signed as undrafted free agent in 2020, Jonathan Sprinkle didn't see his first professional outing until the next spring. And after finding success in limited action with the Hooks by season's end, Sprinkle hasn't been on the same track in his second. year.

Although he never hit the shelf, Sprinkle battled a stomach ailment this season along with another injury he chose to leave undisclosed. While his numbers might not appear to be his best, the righty is also developing two new pitches in the process.

"One of them is a little bit of a slurve… I can throw it to both sides of the plate, but I use it a little more towards lefties," Sprinkle said. "Just something to keep them honest and keep them from kind of seeing everything right to left.

"I've been throwing a changeup pretty effectively (too). It's been keeping guys off my cutter, which is really nice. But both of them are able to open up the zone a little more for me and a complement my slider and cutter which are my bread and butter."

Sprinkle has made 38 appearances out of the bullpen at Double-A, sporting a 5.88 ERA in 49 innings pitched. Thirty-four walks are tacked to his name, but has struck out 70 batters in the process.

While he has been heard much on how the Arizona Fall League will look, Sprinkle knows he will be throwing one-inning outings. He sees that as an advantage, although he's excelled in multi-inning roles before.

"Whatever they need me to be," Sprinkle said when asked about his future role. "Long relief, closer, wherever they need, I'm gonna try my best to be that."

Sprinkle has had discussions with pitching coach Thomas Whitsett on his future given his varied arsenal. Though he's been told he can continue to climb the system, the righty still eyes consistency, noting the runs he has allowed have come in bulk and via walks.

Starting his season in March, Sprinkle will face the longest stretches of baseball without a break in his career as the Arizona Fall League stretches into November. Grateful for any opportunity to continue playing, he plans on taking parts of November and December off to concentrate on arriving at spring training healthy.

"I got a really good control of my body and I feel like the shorter rest time won't be that much of a bother," Sprinkle said. "Just getting my body back to where it needs to be, getting my body back to where I can perform to the best of my ability and then get ready for spring training."

Sprinkle looks for extra innings to hone in on the consistencies of an upgraded arsenal. Coming out of the Arizona Fall League better than how he entered is the goal, but taking it day-by-day is how the reliever plans to further success.

"Just get 1% better every day," Sprinkle said as his motto. "A lot of guys want these big jumps and big strides, and it's doesn't work like that in my opinion. You have to go at something with a good mentality every day in order to continue to blossom and grow into a Big Leaguer."

Seven other Astros prospects with join Sprinkle in the Arizona Fall League starting in October on the Surprise Saguaros, managed by Triple-A Sugar Land skipper Mickey Storey. Florida Complex League strength and conditioning coach Matt Jones will join Storey in the dugout.

"I'm very excited to work with [Storey], excited to play for him," Sprinkle said while adding he has had limited conversations with the manager at spring training. "Hopefully, I'm with him next year."

Former Houston Astros Pitcher Mickey Storey Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon started the season late, recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent before the 2021 Draft. Selected in the eighth round that season, Gordon didn't make his affiliated debut until Jul. 26 for Single-A Fayetteville.

Gordon was a quick riser. After tossing 20.1 innings for the Woodpeckers to a 2.21 ERA, the lefty received the call to High-A Asheville on Aug. 22. And up until the end of the Tourists' season last Sunday, the 23-year-old continued his success in the same amount of innings.

The Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August sported a 2.66 ERA. On the year, Gordon combined for 78 strikeouts to eight walks, improving his arsenal along the way.

Also a 2021 draftee, Rhett Kouba missed the whole month of April for an undisclosed reason and several days in July with an injured list placement. But in his time between Single-A and High-A, the righty spun 70.2 innings to a 4.08 ERA with 85 strikeouts, making only one appearance in September.

Houston Astros Prospect J.C. Correa Andrew Craft via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Infielder and catcher J.C. Correa was already reported a representative for the Astros in the Arizona Fall League earlier this week. Brother of Carlos Correa, the 23-year-old slashed .309/.364/.446 for the Tourists, earning Player of the Week honors on July 17.

Matt Ruppenthal reached Triple-A for the first time this season, receiving two appearances in a late June promotion in response to a shorthanded bullpen. The righty has seen the rest of his action for Double-A Corpus Christi with 60.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Ruppenthal has posted a 3.56 ERA through 60.2 innings pitched as of Friday morning for the Hooks, striking out 83 batters to his 39 walks. The swing and miss stuff is there, but the righty must limit walks to climb the system next season.

Houston Astros Prospect Scott Schreiber Annie Rice/Caller-Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Back surgery at the start of the season limited Scott Schreiber's action in Double-A this year. The corner outfielder has played more first base as of late with a sluggish line of .167/.268/.444 through 10 games in Corpus Christi.

Will Wagner, son of Billy Wagner, received a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi on June 6. A 2021 draftee, Wagner has been a middling player for the Hooks following his promotion from the Tourists, slashing .250/.361/.385 in 70 games played as of Saturday.

After a stint on the injured list in late June through early July, Zach Daniels came into his own in his second professional season with High-A Asheville. The Astros Minor League Player of the Month for August slashed .344/.413/.602 with six home runs, finishing the year with 23 long balls and 22 stolen bases.

Versatility is strengthened in Arizona Fall League, and for Wagner's sake, he can continue his prowess of the infield positions. His teammate, shortstop Grae Kessinger, can attest to that, primarily playing first base last fall.

Around The Farm:

Double-A Corpus Christi activated outfielder Alex McKenna and right-handed pitcher Jaime Melendez from the 7-day injured list Friday. With the season ending Sunday, Melendez made his final start, his first since Aug. 7, in Friday’s bout.

The Hooks also transferred right-handed pitcher Tyler Brown to the development list for the second time this season. On the year, Brown posted a 6.46 ERA through 69.2 innings pitched.

In Sugar Land, J.J. Matijevic made his return to the lineup after being optioned Tuesday. Seth Martinez did not make in appearance in Friday's game. He has three days upon his option to arrive to the Space Cowboys’ facilities.

