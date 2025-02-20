Oakland Ballers Add Some Versatility to the Roster
The Oakland Ballers have signed utility player Pat Monteith to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club’s upcoming spring training in May.
Monteith spent all four seasons of his college career at Division II North Greenville University, which is coached by former Oakland A’s catcher Landon Powell, who spent three seasons in Oakland from 2009-2011. Powell was selected by the A's in the first round of the 2004 MLB Draft.
Monteith had a prestigious career which included a National Championship in 2022 and an All-American Selection in 2023. In the 216 career games he played, he slashed .336/.481/.622 with 53 HR and 183 RBI. Last season he batted .304 with a .430 OBP, 12 home runs and 15 stolen bases.
His athleticism allowed him to play all over the diamond during his time at NGU. He was both an everyday starting third baseman and starting center fielder in consecutive seasons and registered time at first base, left field, right field, and shortstop.
Monteith is 23 years old from Charleston, South Carolina.
The Ballers have been busy this offseason. With the addition of Monteith to the roster mix, Oakland has now announced 12 players for the 2025 campaign. Those signings include outfielder Mich O'Hara, whom was announced yesterday.
The rest of the list includes right-handers Connor Sullivan, Kyle Pijaszek, Connor Richardson, Zach St. Pierre and Brody Eglite, catcher Tyler Lozano, shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr., first base slugger Christian Almanza, and outfielder Tyler Best.
They've also brought in Cameron Bufford, who could play corner infield, or outfield.
With the additions of O'Hara and Monteith to the roster this week, Oakland is just about halfway to having a full roster for the 2025 campaign. So far there has been a nice mix of re-signings and guys coming right out of college that should provide a nice spark for the Ballers in 2025.