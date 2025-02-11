Oakland Ballers Sign Another Record-Setting Slugger
The Oakland Ballers have added some thump to their lineup, signing Cameron Bufford for the 2025 season. He will attend the club’s upcoming spring training in May.
Bufford, 23, spent his college career at Grambling State University, beginning in 2021 and running through last year. In those four years he hit a combined .327 with a .426 OBP and 46 home runs, which is now the school record.
In his four years at Grambling, Bufford never had fewer than 10 home runs in a season, and landed many conference accolades including Preseason Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team in 2024.
In his senior season Bufford slashed .345/.474/.553 with 10 home runs and 56 RBI. He followed that up with a summer in the MLB Draft League with the State College Spikes, hitting .285 with two dingers, 37 RBI, and 20 SB in 45 games. In college he swiped a total of 33 bases across four seasons, and 14 of those steals came in his senior year.
With the Spikes he played not only third and first but also corner outfield for the first time. Bufford hails from South Holland, IL
The Oakland Ballers have been quite busy this offseason, and have now announced nine members of the their roster for 2025, including Almanza. The rest of the list includes right-handers Connor Sullivan, Kyle Pijaszek, Connor Richardson and Brody Eglite, catcher Tyler Lozano, shortstopTremayne Cobb Jr., first base slugger Christian Almanza, and outfielder Tyler Best.
From what we have heard, the team is still working on getting some other fan favorites from last season re-signed for 2025, and there will be more announcements on the way soon.
