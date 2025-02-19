Oakland Ballers Bringing in Santa Clara Slugger
The Oakland Ballers recently announced that they have signed former Santa Clara University outfielder Michael O'Hara. He will attend the club's upcoming spring training in May.
O’Hara, who grew up in Danville and attended San Ramon Valley HS, played five years at Santa Clara
University from 2020-2024. He was a two-time All-WCC Second Team Selection in his final two years
in 2023 and 2024. In 180 career games, he batted .289 with 9 HR and 86 RBI with 25 stolen bases. He only registered two errors in that time.
O’Hara signed last summer with the Boise Hawks following his senior season. He played 50 games for
the Hawks, including six in Oakland as an opponent of the Ballers, and hit .277 with two home runs and 24 RBI with five stolen bases.
Ballers' AGM Tyler Peterson said of bringing in O'Hara, "Michael had been on our radar last season and we missed out on him then, but we are very excited to now bring him home in Green and Gold for 2025. I know fans will get excited about an East Bay guy, and home-grown Bay Area athletes will always be a target for us.”
The Oakland Ballers have been quite busy this offseason, and have now announced 11 members of the their roster for 2025, including O'Hara. The rest of the list includes right-handers Connor Sullivan, Kyle Pijaszek, Connor Richardson, Zach St. Pierre and Brody Eglite, catcher Tyler Lozano, shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr., first base slugger Christian Almanza, and outfielder Tyler Best.
They've also brought in Cameron Bufford, who could play corner infield, or outfield.
Best, and now O'Hara are the Ballers two announced outfielders on the roster, and each player will be fairly new to the roster. While Best was with the Ballers last season, he joined the club for the final series of the season, collecting seven hits in his first 20 at-bats, including three doubles and three RBI.
If the routine holds, we should get another Ballers roster announcement in the next day or two, so make sure to check in here for the latest roster developments.