Oakland Ballers Re-Sign Innings Leader From 2024
The Oakland Ballers have re-signed right-hander Zach St. Pierre for the 2025 season. He
will attend the club’s upcoming spring training in May. The righty led the team in innings with 82.2 of them in 2024.
He went 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA, pitching in a variety of roles before solidifying his spot in the rotation in July. Of his ten starts in the season, seven of them came with three earned runs or fewer. Six of his seven wins came during Oakland’s Second Half Championship run.
St. Pierre, arguably the most athletic pitcher on the team last season was regularly selected as the
designated pinch runner on days he did not pitch. He did so 11 times and scored on four occasions.
Ballers manager Aaron Miles said of bringing back St. Pierre, “I’m really happy to welcome Zach back to the squad for next season. We’re going to be a young team next year and Zach will bring good veteran leadership to our group. I think you saw the kind of confidence he was working with last year and the way he was able to bear down when he needed him the most. So we are expecting him to do the same for us again.”
St. Pierre is 27 years old from Allen, TX and will begin his third professional season in 2025.
The Oakland Ballers have been quite busy this offseason, and have now announced ten members of the their roster for 2025, including St. Pierre. The rest of the list includes right-handers Connor Sullivan, Kyle Pijaszek, Connor Richardson and Brody Eglite, catcher Tyler Lozano, shortstopTremayne Cobb Jr., first base slugger Christian Almanza, and outfielder Tyler Best.
They also brought in Cameron Bufford, who has played both corner infield spots and has had time to roam the outfield during his time in college.
From what we have heard, the team is still working on getting some other fan favorites from last season re-signed for 2025, and there will be more announcements on the way soon.
