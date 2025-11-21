Blue Jays Erik Swanson Announces Retirement After Frustrating Season

The Toronto Blue Jays just wrapped up one of their most impressive seasons in franchise history, but their most shocking performances came during their postseason run.

Now in the offseason, the Blue Jays are looking to have yet another remarkable campaign in 2026. As usual in the offseason, things are getting quite hectic within each franchise. Trades are happening, new hires are taking over and rosters are being adjusted. This stands true for Toronto, but not only are they deeply involved in trade talk, but they're also losing one of their more experienced players.

As announced this week, Toronto's right-hander Erik Swanson is retiring, ending his career with the Blue Jays.

Swanson Announces Retirement

At 32 years old, right-hander Erik Swanson has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. Swanson was the No. 246 overall pick in the eighth round of the 2014 draft, picked by the Texas Rangers. However, before he even stepped onto the field for his MLB debut, he was involved in a trade deal with the New York Yankees. In exchange for Swanson, the Rangers received Carlos Beltrán, who later retired in 2017.

Swanson's time in New York was short-lived, as he ended up landing with the Seattle Mariners in a second deal. He then spent four seasons with the Mariners, recording a 4.13 ERA across 154.2 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

In 2022, Swanson was shipped to Toronto for another trade exchange. After entering his Blue Jays era, he struggled to get back to his powerful form that was once seen. He finished his 2023 season with a 5.03 ERA through 39.1 innings pitched and registered 37 strikeouts. During is 2025 campaign, he owned a 15.19 ERA across 5.1 innings pitched, recording just three strikeouts across six games. In total, Swanson rounded off his career in the Major Leagues with a 4.20 ERA in 266 innings pitched, amassing 281 strikeouts through 246 games.

"... This game took me to places I don't think I could have ever guessed I'd be. It gave me cities to call home and people to call family," Swanson wrote on Instagram. "It's incredible how many relationships this game has brought into my life. From lifelong friends up in Toronto and Winnipeg, to friends in big cities like Seattle and small towns in Hickory, NC, and all the other little stops in between. It's pretty amazing how a simple game can bring so many amazing people into your world..."

Toronto will now be without Swanson, but with the hot stove season upon us and having such a successful season under their belt, the Blue Jays aren't likely to have difficulty filling in the gaps.

