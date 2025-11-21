Blue Jays May Already Have 2026 Rookie of Year Candidate on MLB Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays had plenty of talent shown off throughout the year, but specifically in the playoffs. It started in the American League Division Series went into the ALCS and through the World Series, but most of the time it was their bats that stole the show. However, one young man on the mound made more than a lasting impression.

Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage was a highlight reel almost every time he took the mound against some of the best hitters in the world. While it is hard to grasp, Yesavage only made his debut to the majors just before the postseason commenced and ever since he put on a Blue Jays uniform for the first time he has been special.

It doesn't feel like it takes much detail to explain why Yesavage will be the early front runner for American League Rookie of the Year. If he looks anything like he did during the postseason it is hard to imagine he won't walk away with the honor when September of 2026 comes to a close.

Yesavage's Very Young Career

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old was drafted last season in the first round (20th overall), but he didn't start playing in the minors until 2025. He started in Single-A and was rightfully promoted after striking out 55 batters in only seven games, but higher level ball didn't slow him down any.

After appearing in 25 games in the Blue Jays farm system he had amassed 160 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .158 batting average with a 3.12 ERA. It was time for Yesavage to join the roster.

The organization decided that his first start was going to be against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road in the middle of September where he looked almost exactly the same as he did in Triple-A: nine strikeouts, one earned run and only three hits in five innings.

His last start of the regular season (only made three) was in the final days of September with the division title on the line which was once again against the Rays. The pressure clearly didn't bother him however as he not only didn't allow a run, but didn't allow a hit. He proved that he was ready for October.

There were many memorable moments surrounding Yesavage in his first postseason, but his last start easily takes the cake, game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium against the reigning world champions. By the time he was done on the mound he had etched himself in the history books.

Most Strikeouts by a Pitcher 23-Years-Old or Younger in a World Series Game (12)

First Rookie in World Series History with 5 Consecutive Strikeouts

Second-Most Strikeouts through 5 Innings in a World Series Game (10)

First Rookie in Postseason History with Multiple 10+ Strikeout Games

First Pitcher Since 2020 to Post a 12 Strikeout Game in the World Series

It is hard to believe that anyone is going to be able to compete for the AL rookie title now that they are going to be going up against Yesavage. The Blue Jays won the division for the first time in a decade without Yesavage for 99% of the year, what will they do with him for an entire season?

Trey Yesavage started the 2025 season at Single-A.



He will finish the year in the World Series 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JuYKsSTaS2 — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

