Blue Jays Ranked Among Top 5 Teams To Acquire Yankees Star Slugger

After pleasantly surprising the nation in the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays have cemented themselves as serious threats in Major League Baseball. Their work didn't end once the postseason ended, however; their offseason has been filled with movement and difficult decisions.

In recent weeks, they made a groundbreaking move by welcoming aboard Japanese All-Star Kazuma Okamoto. Adding the 29-year-old to their roster was a substantial step in the right direction if the franchise wants to be in the running for a World Series title this year.

Although the Okamoto signing is still rather fresh, recent predictions indicate that the Blue Jays might not be done making waves just yet. In fact, they've been ranked among the top five franchises that are likely to acquire one of the New York Yankees' top free agents Cody Bellinger.

Potential Bellinger-Blue Jays Pairing

Somehow, someway, slugger Cody Bellinger is still floating around in free agency. As of Jan. 4, Joel Sherman of the New York Post (subscription required) reported that the Yankees extended a second contract to the veteran southpaw. However, the race continues — a deal has yet to be made. As a result, speculation still looms about where Bellinger could end up.

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, Toronto is one of the teams that could be legitimate suitors for Bellinger. Taking into account the Blue Jays' dire need for lefty support, this wouldn't be a bad deal by any means.

During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs through 152 games. This was Bellinger's first season playing with New York, previously spending two years with the Chicago Cubs and six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although Bellinger seems to be a solid fit for Toronto, trying to land him would come with a strong load of competition. As Miller notes, there's still a possibility for him to return to New York, particularly after being extended another offer. Outside of the Yankees, other potential top-five suitors include the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and, of course, the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger continues to be a hot commodity in free agency, but he isn't going to settle. The Blue Jays aren't considered the most probable team to sign him, but improbable doesn't mean impossible.

The MLB offseason is known to have elements of uncertainty leading up to shocking moves. Could this be the case for Bellinger?